NESTVARNI NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ: Srbin neprikosnoven na Olimpijskim igrama

15 - Novak Djokovic is the first player to win 15 Men's Singles matches at the Olympics since tennis returned to the Summer Olympic program in Seoul 1988. Zeus.#Olympics #OlympicGames #Paris2024 | @Paris2024 @atptour pic.twitter.com/2VRLcnWCu5 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 29, 2024