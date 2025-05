JOŠ JEDAN KOŠARKAŠ MEGE U AMERICI! "Biser" srpske košarke karijeru nastavlja u SAD

NEWS: Serbian big man Filip Jovic has committed to Auburn, agent Misko Raznatovic told ESPN.



The 6'9, 20-year-old averaged 12.2 points (65% 2P%), 3.9 rebounds in 22 minutes for Mega SuperBet in the Adriatic League.



Experienced, physical, SEC-ready body for Bruce Pearl. pic.twitter.com/ZGMKo909sl — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 28, 2025