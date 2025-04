UMRO LEGENDARNI NBA KOŠARKAŠ! Bio je član Kuće slavnih, osvojio je dve titule

The NBA mourns the passing of Dick Barnett (1936-2025).



Dick played 14 NBA seasons with the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Syracuse Nationals, winning championships as a member of the Knicks in 1970 and 1973. We extend our deepest condolences to the Barnett family. pic.twitter.com/R7HmH2Test — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2025