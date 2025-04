BOLOMBOJ NAJBOLJI U EVROLIGI: Centar Zvezde po jednom parametru ispred svih

REBOUND KING OF THE 2024/25 EUROLEAGUE REGULAR SEASON! 🔥



Joel Bolomboy finished the EuroLeague 2024/25 season with 8.3 rebounds per game, making him the clear leader in rebounding in the elite competition. 🔴⚪️#EuroLeague #kkcz pic.twitter.com/nG1NWiCPPB — Basketball Sphere (@BSphere_) April 13, 2025