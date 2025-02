KO JE OČEKIVAO OVO? Otkriven podatak koliko je Jokić dominantan u NBA ligi

Nikola Jokić is averaging 23.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals, while shooting 57.8% from the field and 45.0% from three...



...in the first three quarters of games this season.



He's sat out the entire fourth quarter in 11 games. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) February 9, 2025