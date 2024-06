ŠOK: Srbin ostao bez kluba, dobio otkaz u NBA ligi?!

The Wizards will decline the $2.42 million team option on center Tristan Vukcevic, league sources told @hoopshype. Washington is prioritizing flexibility ahead of free agency and possible trades. Vukcevic, drafted 42nd in 2023, averaged 8.5 points in 15.3 minutes last season. pic.twitter.com/uBq1mDcSLk — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 29, 2024