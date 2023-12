NAKON NA JOKIĆA, UDARILI I NA SRBIJU: Američki novinar se oglasio, podelio sliku iz "Pionira" (FOTO)

At places like Aleksandar Nikolic Hall in Belgrade, batteries and coins get thrown at referees and players. Flares can get set off. Sometimes games stop and then don't continue until all fans are removed. That's why Nikola Jokic said he's glad Nuggets-Bulls wasn't played there. pic.twitter.com/Jf8dRhO3am — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) December 14, 2023