ZVEZDINA DECA NAPRAVILA "HAOS": Neverovatne scene u Šapcu! (VIDEO)

Look at this full sequence from 18-year-old right-back Strahinja Stojković. 😍



A player Milojević didn’t think was good enough to start against a team from Gibraltar. One day, people will realize this is a real-life golden generation being sold off for lesser players. pic.twitter.com/OtHK6Hi91F — Serbian Football Scout (@SerbFootyScout) August 2, 2025