TUGA NA OSTRVU! Umro bivši fudbaler Aston Vile

Aston Villa Football Club is profoundly saddened to learn that Peter McParland, the last surviving member of the club’s 1957 FA Cup-winning team, has passed away.



Peter, who recently celebrated his 91st birthday, will always be remembered as the player who scored both goals when… pic.twitter.com/l9FXVrtu6U — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 4, 2025