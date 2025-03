BIZARNO: Bugarima se zbog minuta ćutanja smeje ceo svet (FOTO)

STORY OF THE DAY!



Today’s Bulgarian league game between Arda and Levski started with a minute of silence honouring ex-Arda player Petko Ganchev before it turned out the guy is still ALIVE!



‘We are very sorry for the misunderstanding and wish Mr Ganchev all the best,’ Arda said pic.twitter.com/XTavYFrvxk — Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) March 16, 2025