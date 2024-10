BALOTELI SE VRAĆA U ITALIJU: Evo za koji klub će igrati iskusni napadač

🚨 JORGE SAMPAOLI COULD BE SET TO LAND AT GENOA IF THE CLUB LOSES TO BOLOGNA.



Should Gilardino be sacked, Sampaoli may take over and potentially bring in Mario Balotelli to strengthen the squad.



Fans are eager to see how these changes could reshape the team's future.… pic.twitter.com/r22TmMed91 — João Neves (@jon_snow_pt) October 15, 2024