KRAJ SAGE: Filip Kostić "nervirao" upravu Juventusa, pa konačno odlučio gde nastavlja karijeru

🚨🟡🔵 Filip Kostić to Fenerbahçe, here we go! Deal agreed in principle on loan with buy option clause from Juventus.



Green light from Juve and travel now being planned with player side.



Kostić, set to join Mourinho at Fener. pic.twitter.com/VJRcMpIGv9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2024