BARSELONA BLIZU NOVOG TRANSFERA: Katalonci se dogovorili sa Kijezom, ali...

Federico #Chiesa is getting closer to #Barça from #Juventus. Agreement in principle between the winger and #FCB for a contract until 2027 (€4M/year + 2M as bonuses). #Barcelona are ready to offer to #Juve €10M + 3M as bonuses. #transfers https://t.co/gEAf18Oqp4 — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 24, 2024