PIŠE NOVU ISTORIJU: Ima samo 14 godina, srušio fudbalski rekord, a vlasnik je bio bivši igrač Jagodine (VIDEO)

🚨🇺🇸 14 year old talent Cavan Sullivan enters the pitch for the first time in MLS.



He’s 13 days younger than Freddy Adu, record broken as the youngest ever to debut in MLS.



Manchester City have already signed Cavan for the future. 🔵👀pic.twitter.com/s6Gt5zsq70 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2024