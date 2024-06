ŠTA ĆE REĆI NAVIJAČI? Erik Ten Hag ostaje na klupi Mančester junajteda

🚨🔴 EXCL: Erik ten Hag, set to sign new contract at Manchester United as deal is now almost agreed.



Contacts advancing to final stages this week with his agents to finalize terms.



↪️ There will be changes in the staff with Ruud van Nistelrooy as strong candidate, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/H5HMX2jT7N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2024