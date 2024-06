STVARNO JE TO URADIO! Fudbaler slomio ruku navijaču na EURO 2024

Fullkrug scored with his first attempt on goal after coming on as a sub last night 🎯



🇩🇪 Niclas Fullkrug for Germany



🏟17 Games

⚽️12 Goals

🅰️ 2 Assists#euro2024pic.twitter.com/6OH3zeYriH — G/A in all Competitions (@GoalsandAssist) June 15, 2024