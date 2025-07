NAPADNUTA MOSKVA, ČULE SE EKSPLOZIJE: Ukrajina udarila po ruskoj prestonici, zatvorena sva četiri aerodroma (VIDEO)

❗️🇺🇦⚔️🇷🇺 - Moscow Mayor Sobyanin reported that 16 drones were shot down approaching the capital in the past two hours.



Debris from a downed drone struck a residential building in Zelenograd's 22nd microdistrict, causing cars to catch fire, according to local reports — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) July 20, 2025