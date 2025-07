Russian FPV drone operators from GrV "Sever" destroyed a 128mm Croatian towed MLRS RAK-SA-12 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Volchansk direction in the Kharkiv region. pic.twitter.com/ehten3f7Aa — Bernadette 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇷🇺🇵🇸 (@BDooher) July 20, 2025