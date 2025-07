DA LI JE OVO MOGUĆE: Donald Tramp ima ozbiljan zdravstveni problem? (FOTO)

This was Trump at the G7

👀 at his right hand

How it’s swollen compared to the left

Now look at the close up

He’s covering his hematoma with MAKEUP

trying to hide the bruising

THEY ARE 🤥 TO U GUY’s

The man is unwell @FarmLadyFarm .. weren’t u just saying that

Bingo, my friend pic.twitter.com/jCiafQW0wS — Jacquie_RN 🩺 🇨🇦 🌷🌸👒 (@jacquie_rn) June 18, 2025