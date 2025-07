VODI SE NIKAD JAČA BITKA IZMEĐU AMERIKE I KINE: "Pogledajte šta smo snimili, prvi put imamo kristalno jasnu sliku" (FOTO)

These images of the ISS and China’s Tiangong Space Station were collected by one of Maxar’s WorldView Legion satellites—showcasing our ability to image mid-inclination orbits with unmatched clarity.



With sub-10 cm SSD and rapid tasking, we’re unlocking new capabilities in space… pic.twitter.com/VISPVvOR5w — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) July 1, 2025