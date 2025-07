⚡️🇷🇺⚡️IMPORTANT - MO RF



🗣Units of the "Center" troop grouping continued the advance deep into the enemy's defense and liberated the Mayak settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic; pic.twitter.com/Y9g7JyHUaV — Z.O.V Military (@WarHunter2222) July 14, 2025