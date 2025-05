NAJVREDNIJI POKLON KOJI JE IKADA UPUĆEN TRAMPU: Kraljevska porodica izdvojila 400 miliona dolara (FOTO/VIDEO)

⚡US President Trump set to receive a gift from the Qataris, a 'Boeing 747-8' aircraft - ABC News



Qatar has a history of gifting Boeing 747-8 jets to foreign leaders, as seen with Turkish President Erdoğan in 2018, when a plane with only 436 flight hours was presented after… pic.twitter.com/kKBsEZA9B7 — Wolf Brief (@wolfbrief_) May 11, 2025