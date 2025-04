POJAVILA SE FOTOGRAFIJA PAPE IZ MLADOSTI: Ovako je izgledao poglavar Rimokatoličke crkve kao mladić (FOTO)

#RIPPopeFrancis, Pope Francis, Easter Monday, Vatican (December 17, 1936 - April 21, 2025, age 88): Born in Argentina as Jorge Bergoglio, he was the first Jesuit Pope and the Pope 12 years. This wonderful man truly represented all the best in Christianity, kindness and peace.😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7owQoLOU8y — USAS: Weather, Aviation, Celebrities 🇺🇲🌊🌪️ (@USAS_WW1) April 21, 2025