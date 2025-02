DRŽAVLJANIN SRBIJE DRŽAN U TUNELIMA U GAZI: Porodica taoca Alona Ohela saznala da je živ (FOTO)

#BREAKING The family of hostage Alon Ohel has learned that he is alive.



Alon was at the Nova festival with friends, arriving one hour before the attack began on Oct 7. He last texted his family at 8:08 a.m. after taking cover in a roadside shelter.



Alon was abducted along… pic.twitter.com/p8oSWyeJt2 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 9, 2025