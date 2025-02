ISPLOVILA KINESKA ARMADA: Peking poslao nosač aviona i još 59 ratnih brodova u ključnu oblast (VIDEO)

SPOTTED! near in Pag-asa Island (Thitu Reefs) 1 China Aircraft Carrier, 1 China Coast Guard & 58 China Maritime Militia Vessels a Total of 60 China Vessels.

11:15 AM January 31, 2024 PHST #PagasaIsland #ThituReefs #MaritimeAwareness #DailyAwareness pic.twitter.com/vaBefFOs5m — Maritime Awareness Daily (@daily_maritime) January 31, 2025