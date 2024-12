ŠTA SE TO DEŠAVA U KURSKU: Najnovije mape otkrile - da li je na pomolu totalni preokret na frontu?

Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and in the Pokrovsk and Vuhledar directions.



The US announced an additional military aid package for Ukraine worth $988 million.



One of Russia's largest microchip manufacturers has reportedly begun bankruptcy proceedings. https://t.co/7XFHkBIKvj pic.twitter.com/uUDpJstKyf — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) December 9, 2024