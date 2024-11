ZAPAD I KIJEV O OVOME ĆUTE: Ruski napredak u Časovom Jaru i Kupijansku je bolno za vlasti u Ukrajini i zemljama NATO (VIDEO/MAPA)

Geolocated footage indicates that Russian forces advanced deeper into Kupyansk.



Following their initial assault operations which saw a tank and an APC advance into the city via the railway line, it appears that a second assault group has made their way through the gap in… pic.twitter.com/LUi0N62vDF — AMK Mapping 🇺🇦🇳🇿 (@AMK_Mapping_) November 16, 2024