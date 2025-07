VELIKO NAUČNO OTKRIĆE: Pronađen najstariji protein koji je ikada postojao na Zemlji (FOTO)

Scientists recover proteins from a 24 million-year-old rhino #fossil. Are #dinosaurs next?

Scientists have recovered ancient proteins from a fossilized rhinoceros tooth, breaking new ground in the study of ancient life on Earthhttps://t.co/2D9kfzsXxj#Paleontology #globalmuseum pic.twitter.com/efBH6IjKeO — globalmuseum (@globalmuseum) July 16, 2025