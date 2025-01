POZIVNICA JE TU: Srbi stižu na Trampovu inauguraciju (FOTO)

✨️🥂@SerbsFor team and founder #DrRavasi are honored to be invited to the #Inauguration of President @realDonaldTrump. Looking forward to celebrating this historic moment with all #MAGA Patriots 🇺🇸🦅💪 pic.twitter.com/mNdxB1pWea — SERBS for TRUMP 2024 (@SerbsFor) January 16, 2025