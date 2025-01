ZBOG TENISA! Majk Tajson već potrošio polovinu bogatstva od poslednjeg meča u životu

“Now Djokovic is my favorite tennis player. It's amazing how he came back from injury & beat champions like Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer.

Djokovic is a real fighter. Tennis changed my life. He has broadened my horizons & I am grateful to be involved in this sport.”



