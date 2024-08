ŠOK U NJUJORKU: Povukla se četvrta igračica sveta (FOTO)

BREAKING:



Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the US Open.



Truly terrible news for her once again.



Hopefully this isn’t injury related and she’ll be healthy for the rest of the year.



When she’s been healthy, she’s been incredible.



Hoping to see her back on court soon. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rsxnb7bCSQ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 29, 2024