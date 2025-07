ATLETIKA ZAVIJENA U CRNO! Preminula žena koja je ispisala istoriju Olimpijskih igara!

🕯️ 𝐌𝐚𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐈𝐏 🕯️



Athletics Ireland is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our esteemed Life Vice President Maeve Kyle RIP, aged 96, a true pioneer of Irish sport and one of our most iconic and inspirational athletes.



Maeve Kyle was more than a legend; she…