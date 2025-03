🚫🇷🇺 Hungary blocked Estonia’s bid to sanction two Russian Premier League clubs—army-linked CSKA Moscow & FC Rostov.



MFA Péter Szijjártó called it a success.



Coincidence? His longtime best friend, ex-footballer Balázs Dzsudzsák, spent years playing in Russia’s top league. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/WBVrtaXsRY — Szabolcs Panyi (@panyiszabolcs) February 24, 2025