GOTOVO JE! Zvezda dovela pojačanje i to kakvo!

💣✅Semi Ojeleye to KK Crvena Zvezda is a done deal.



The parties have reached an agreement for a multi-year contract. Ojeleye will leave Valencia this summer.



2-year contract

€1.5M per year.#EuroLeague #CrvenaZvezda #kkcz pic.twitter.com/iARDLhnysC — Andrea Calzoni (@Andrea__Calzoni) June 13, 2025