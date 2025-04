UŽAS U AMERICI! Sin NBA legende u komi posle stravične nesreće

#AlijahArenas rolled on the ground in a huge puddle of water just moments after he was ripped from a burning Tesla Cybertruck ... video, obtained by #TMZSports, shows.



FULL STORY HERE ➡️ https://t.co/GcT7NlkK9w pic.twitter.com/W1JoyjkbTj — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 24, 2025