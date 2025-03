ŠOK-POZIV SRPSKOG ASA! Evo koga je Vasilije Micić pozvao sinoć - vraća li se to u Evropu?!

Hapoel Tel Aviv is nearing a deal with Vasilije Micic at the end of the season per sources.



Micic congratulated coach Itoudis and Hapoel Tel Aviv team after a clinched spot in the Eurocup Semi-Finals.#hapoeltlv #hapoel #paobc #paobcaktor #kkcz #anadoluefes #olybc #maccabi pic.twitter.com/FoKBGcLCiM — Buzz Court (@buzz_court) March 13, 2025