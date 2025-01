NIJEDAN IGRAČ NIJE USPEO DA GA SRUŠI: Prošla je 21 godina od čuvenog rekorda Dejana Milojevića (FOTO)

#OnThisDay in 2004, Dejan Milojević set the All-time #ABALiga single-game record VAL.



Milojević had a legendary all-around performance for Budućnost VOLI against Lovćen. He scored 35 points (2/2 for 🏀🏀🏀), 18 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 2 steals, and a valuation of 59!… pic.twitter.com/qL51BAnTuN — AdmiralBet ABA League (@ABA_League) January 3, 2025