JOKIĆ I REČI KOJE ODZVANJAJU AMERIKOM: Zbog ovoga je najbolji košarkaš današnjice (VIDEO)

Nikola Jokić on his patience:



“Just because I scored 40 today, that doesn’t mean I played good…I don’t think we need to question my patience, because I’m with the guys. I’m not separate from them…I think we all need to play better.” pic.twitter.com/qWvY0jWh7G — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) October 27, 2024