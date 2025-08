UŽAS: Sudija preminuo tokom medicinskog testiranja

🇻🇳 Vietnamese Referee Tran Dinh Thinh, born in 1982 and awarded the Silver Whistle of V.League 2024–25, suddenly collapsed during the final lap of his physical exam.



Despite all efforts from the medical team, referee Tran Dinh Thinh sadly passed away.



— ASEAN FOOTBALL (@theaseanball) August 4, 2025