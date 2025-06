OVO JE ODUŠEVILO SVET: Fudbaler Barselone zarađuje milione, a evo šta radi na pripremama

🚨🚨🌕| Pau Cubarsí arrived at Spain’s national team camp with his notes and books in hand.



He is preparing for his university entrance exams — set to take place from June 11 to 13, just two days after the tournament!



[@mundodeportivo] 😅📚 pic.twitter.com/eDlhnlTVmS — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) June 2, 2025