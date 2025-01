SITI IMA NOVOG ŠTOPERA: "Građani" izdvojili veliki novac za igrača Lansa

🔵🇺🇿 More on Khusanov and Man City exclusive story.



Man City started working on deal before end of 2024 with one mission to Lens also included for direct meeting.



Pep Guardiola approved Khusanov as immediate signing. Total green light.



Here we go, coming soon. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/sSm6VQHf8P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2025