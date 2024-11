SKANDAL: Kristijano Ronaldo išao kod plastičnog hirurga zbog svoje muškosti, ali uvećanje nije platio - i sada mora na sud!?

Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a cosmetic doctor, Dr. Roshan Ravindran, over an alleged unpaid £40,000 bill for treatments provided when he was at Old Trafford in 2021 and 2022. The former cardiologist’s specializations include Botox and fillers, skin care, and eyebrow… pic.twitter.com/p17aLMxdAA — Dekings Sport International (@Chukwuebuk9804) November 25, 2024