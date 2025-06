ZAŠTO JE ZELENSKI "PROMENIO PLOČU": Repriza čuvenog susreta (FOTO)

I had a good meeting with @POTUS in The Hague.



I congratulated President Trump on the successful operation in the Middle East. It is important that the U.S. actions have weakened not only their nuclear program but also their drone production capabilities. We will continue to… pic.twitter.com/pzoaBSn0Yi — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) June 25, 2025