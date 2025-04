SERIJA ZEMLJOTRESA NA NOVOM ZELANDU: Australija podigla uzbunu za cunami (FOTO)

6.8M earthquake off the west coast of New Zealand. (54.327°S 155.677°E) in the Macquarie Island region



No Tsunami Warning



Quake occurred at 17:53:35 (UTC+03:00), 4.5 kilometers under the sea



No immediate reports of damage pic.twitter.com/CQznZu724L — Comrade (@ComradeKE) April 29, 2025