SEVERNA KOREJA PREDSTAVILA PRVU NUKLEARNU PODMORNICU: Kim DŽong Un obišao mesto izgradnje (FOTO)

Today, #KimJongUn inspected shipyards and gave guidance on suipbuilding



KJU called for advanced construction of modern ships and submarines for possible use outside of NK's waters



Accompanying the article are the first pictures of #NorthKorea's new type of nuclear submarine pic.twitter.com/2KZj3U9Vkg — North Korean Archives and Library (NKAAL) (@NorthNKAAL) March 7, 2025