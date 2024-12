NOVA DRAMA NA NEBU, HITNO SE OGLASIO MINISTAR: F-35 presreli ruske vojne avione naoružane raketama dugog dometa (FOTO)

Our F-35s demonstrate vigilance against Russian threats on a daily basis.



Yesterday, together with Finland and Sweden, we intercepted Russian aircraft equipped with supersonic missiles over the Baltic Sea.



Maintaining security requires unwavering readiness. 🇳🇱🇫🇮🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/BHtuQVyZLb — Ruben Brekelmans (@DefensieMin) December 18, 2024