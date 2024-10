KINESKO ČUDO NAPRAVLJENO ZA SAMO PET MESECI: Kako izgleda brod o kojem se na Zapadu i dalje samo nagađa (FOTO/VIDEO)

So it just jumped out to me that next to the possible new Chinese USV is what looks like might be...possibly a new aircraft carrier or amphibious assault ship of some sort? 🤔😯



Appears to be about 200m long, with a beam of about 40m, and two islands on one side of the deck. https://t.co/XXOcQeUTIB pic.twitter.com/oHhMWYWQFZ — Tom Shugart (@tshugart3) October 28, 2024