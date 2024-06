IZRAEL U NIKAD VEĆEM PROBLEMU: Da li je "Gvozdena kupola" pred kolapsom? (VIDEO)

In the past 72 hours, Hezbollah launched 16 explosive-laden drones from Lebanon at Israel, the military says.



According to the IDF, 11 of the drones were shot down by air defenses.



It publishes footage of some of the interceptions. pic.twitter.com/0F4h1Q4vPA — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 14, 2024