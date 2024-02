SNIMAK PUCNJAVE U HJUSTONU SNIMLJEN UŽIVO: Deca u koloni beže po dvoje, novi detalji napada u crkvi Lejkvud (FOTO/VIDEO)

Correction: shooter is down. But it does not appear that @HCSOTexas deputies fired shots; other agencies fired. We continue to assist in a methodical/thorough search of the complex.



Media partner staging area: Richmond @ Timmons. #HouNews https://t.co/8eJ3EZTBx0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 11, 2024