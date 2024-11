VELIKO OTKRIĆE U EGIPTU: Arheolozi iskopali drevnu grobnicu, ono što su pronašli ostavilo sve u šoku (FOTO)

First-ever Middle Kingdom tomb found in Luxor’s Asasif cemetery! The family burial, untouched for millennia, contains skeletal remains and artifacts like amethyst necklaces & copper mirrors. A find could reshape MK history in Thebes! https://t.co/DEY1qR6cd0 @yukinegy #Egypt pic.twitter.com/WdrwlEJ6ww — Luxor Times (@luxortimes) November 1, 2024